Advertisement

On May 20 the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls will commence. 49 constituencies across eight states will go for voting during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 20. Mumbai is among the cities that will go for polls on Monday. Ahead of the big day, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has requested the production houses to halt movie shoots for a day in order to encourage people to vote.

AICWA issues open letter to producers

On May 18, ahead of the Mumbai polls, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) requested the production houses to not shoot for films on the day. They have asserted that apart from actors, several technicians and ancillary staff members are also involved in filmmaking and need a break to exercise the right to vote.

Their note read, “On May 20th, several voting stations will be set up in Mumbai and its surrounding areas as per the rights granted to all citizens by the constitution. In Bollywood, thousands of workers and artists contribute, and they too have the right to vote. Once shooting commences it becomes difficult for workers and artists to take time off for voting because of the tight schedules and the necessity to shoot multiple scenes in a day, all pre-planned. All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to all channels, producers and production houses in Bollywood to consider postponing shooting on May 20, 2024, if possible, so that workers and artists can exercise their voting rights.”

AICWA urges actors to appeal to citizens to vote

In the same statement, the workers’s association also urged big Bollywood stars to exercise their influence and urge people to come out and vote in large numbers. The note read, “We respectfully urge Honourable Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and others to encourage their fans and fellow citizens to go out and Vote. Your influence can make a significant difference. Let's ensure everyone participates in this important democratic process.”

Urging the actors to encourage citizens to participate in the festival of democracy, the body said, “All Indian Cine Workers Association calls upon all Bollywood Actors and Actresses to motivate the Public to Vote on May 20, 2024, in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. This Election is vital for shaping the Future of our Nation.” Several actors have already taken to their social media accounts to request people’s participation in polls. A total of 13 constituencies in Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South; will go to polls tomorrow. The general elections are being held across seven phases. The counting of votes will happen on June 4.