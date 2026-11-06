Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party | Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan put on a united front at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai on Thursday night, November 5.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, shared affectionate moments and posed together for the paparazzi.



Aishwarya and Abhishek’s joint appearance quickly caught attention as the two were seen exchanging warm smiles and affectionate glances.



In a moment that stood out, Abhishek was also spotted blushing while holding Aishwarya’s hand on the photo carpet.



For the occasion, Aishwarya turned heads in a custom crimson red saree featuring an elaborate gold embroidered border. She completed her traditional ensemble with a statement kundan and potli necklace, matching bangles and bold red lips.