Updated 11 August 2025 at 13:27 IST

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Happily Pose With A Fan During Vacation, Videos Go Viral

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan happily posed with a fan at the airport as they returned from their vacation with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Aishwarya and Abhishek pose with a fan.
Aishwarya and Abhishek pose with a fan. | Image: X

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai jetted off on a vacation with their daughter Aaradhya. The couple returned to India on late Sunday. Now, a video of the couple posing with a fan at the airport has gone viral on the internet. This has come amid the year-long rumours of them parting ways.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pose with a fan

In a video, Abhishek and Aishwarya are standing close as a fan clicks a selfie with them. Abhishek can be seen in a grey hoodie paired with a yellow jacket and a black cap, while Aishwarya is dressed in a black trench coat and lets her hair loose. They can be seen standing at an airport. "You know I have to return to twitter no matter how busy I am when my idols make an appearance. Exclusive video of @juniorbachchan and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan from earlier in the day," read the caption.

In another video, the fan can be seen posing with Aishwarya. She can be seen in a black ensemble with matching sunglasses. "Another one of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," read the caption.

When the Bachchan family checked into India

In a video shared by paparazzi, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen exiting Mumbai airport premises. Their daughter, dressed in black, looked excited and smiled at the paparazzi. Aishwarya and Abhishek also greeted the paps before leaving in their car.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their daughter in 2011, and since then, Aishwarya has been involved in nurturing her daughter. However, last year in July, rumours were rife that there was trouble in paradise and the couple might split. But time and again, they kept debunking the rumours by making joint appearances in public.

