Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Happily Pose With A Fan During Vacation, Videos Go Viral

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai jetted off on a vacation with their daughter Aaradhya. The couple returned to India on late Sunday. Now, a video of the couple posing with a fan at the airport has gone viral on the internet. This has come amid the year-long rumours of them parting ways.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pose with a fan

In a video, Abhishek and Aishwarya are standing close as a fan clicks a selfie with them. Abhishek can be seen in a grey hoodie paired with a yellow jacket and a black cap, while Aishwarya is dressed in a black trench coat and lets her hair loose. They can be seen standing at an airport. "You know I have to return to twitter no matter how busy I am when my idols make an appearance. Exclusive video of @juniorbachchan and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan from earlier in the day," read the caption.

In another video, the fan can be seen posing with Aishwarya. She can be seen in a black ensemble with matching sunglasses. "Another one of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," read the caption.

When the Bachchan family checked into India

In a video shared by paparazzi, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen exiting Mumbai airport premises. Their daughter, dressed in black, looked excited and smiled at the paparazzi. Aishwarya and Abhishek also greeted the paps before leaving in their car.