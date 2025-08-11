BTS And TXT Label BigHit Music Unveils Newest Boy Band CORTIS' Official MV Go! Netizens Rate It As 'Chaotic High School Vibes' | Image: X

Korean entertainment giants HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC, who launched BTS and TXT, introduced the newest boy band CORTIS. The five-member K-pop group consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho have officially stepped into the spotlight with the electrifying official MV Go!. At midnight on August 11, the rookie boy group posted their first concept photo and introductory track from their debut album ‘Color Outside The Lines’ on their official social media and drove an intense debate online.

K-pop band CORTIS's first MV Go! is out

Big Hit Music is set to make waves in the K-pop scene once again with the launch of its much-awaited boy group, CORTIS, marking the company’s first new boy band since TXT’s debut in 2019.

At midnight KST on August 11, CORTIS dropped the music video for “GO!”, the intro track from their upcoming debut EP ‘Color Outside the Lines,’ along with their first set of concept photos. As “GO!” serves as a pre-release single, the group’s official debut will take place on August 18 with their title track “What You Want.” An English version of the song, featuring American artist Teezo Touchdown, will be released on August 22.

The music video shows the members enjoying a sunny day in a neighbourhood, radiating a carefree and energetic vibe that captures the youthful essence of this rookie group.

Fans' reaction to CORTIS' official MV

The reactions are blowing up social media, some are hailing their style, energy and facecard, some are criticising with claims of autotune.

One user commented, “I’ve been an Army for a long time. I was here for TXT’s debut, and now I’m here for Cortis. I enjoy seeing how involved the members are right from the beginning. I’m excited to see what else they will bring in the future.”

Another said, “I didn’t know much about them, but from their MV, they all seem like those fun, chaotic high school kids 😭. I absolutely loved the MV and the members. I’m so excited to watch Cortis grow as a group.”

A different user added, “The autotune 😭 exactly what I expected from Hybe, and no one is surprised they’re ‘self-produced’… and that black cosplay, oh Hybe…”

About CORTIS' official debut

CORTIS will debut with What You Want on August 18 at 6 p.m. KST. They will follow this with their first EP, Colour Outside the Lines, on September 8 at 6 p.m. KST.

Big Hit first introduced BTS - Taehyung, RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope, who are now preparing for a grand return after military service, and in 2019, TXT (Tomorrow X Together) - Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, came to light and never faded away.