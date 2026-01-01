Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Ring In New Year 2026 With Daughter Aaradhya In New York | Viral Photo

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were snapped leaving Mumbai ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Now, we know their location, where they rang in the New Year 2026 with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. A photo of the couple is going viral on the internet, in which they are posing for a selfie with a fan, and the geotag is New York City.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are holidaying in NYC

In a photo going viral on the internet, Aishwarya and Abhishek are happily posing with a fan. The couple can be seen twinning in black winter ensembles.

Other than Abhishek and Aishwarya, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also in New York.

How Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya reacted to their divorce rumours

In an interview with Peepingmoon, Abhishek Bachchan was asked how he shields his daughter Aaradhya from rumours around their divorce. The actor simply shared that she does not have a phone and hopes that she is not aware of any such rumour. He added, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”

(Aishwarya and Abhishek posing with their daughter Aaradhya | Image: X)

Abhishek shared that even though Aaradhya has internet access, she is not interested in any rumours about her parents. Crediting his wife Aishwarya for her wholesome upbringing, the actor added, “She’s more interested in doing her homework; she loves school. I don’t think she would search our names on Google. She won’t believe anything; her mother has taught her well enough not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we’re completely honest with the family. So there’s never been an occasion where anybody needs to question anyone."

Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.