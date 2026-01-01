Viral Video - Rajinikanth Greets Fans Outside Chennai Home, Wishes Them 'Happy New Year 2026'

The year 2026 has arrived, and what could be better than Rajinikanth himself coming out to greet his fans gathered outside his house in Chennai? Yes, the veteran actor stepped out in a traditional all-white ensemble and greeted them with folded hands. The video of the same is going viral on the internet, which shows him beaming with joy while meeting his fans. He waved at his fans and wished them "Happy New Year 2026". He also accepted gifts from them. In the background, his fans can be heard screaming Thalaiva.

Rajinikanth wishes Happy New Year in filmy style

On Thursday, the superstar extended New Year greetings but with a filmy twist. He took to his X handle and shared a clip from his film Muthu. The 18-second clip from Muthu features Rajinikanth riding a chariot with Meena accompanying him. As she asks him if he is taking the correct route, he says, "Who knows, trust God, trust your process and keep moving." In the caption, he wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2026. God bless."

Rajinikanth remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Some of his memorable movies include Shivaji: The Boss, Annaamalai, Thalapathi, Padaiyappa, Robot and Jailer.

What's next for Rajinikanth?

This year, the actor will be seen in Jailer 2, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the actor will reprise his role as "Tiger" Muthuvel Pandian IPS in the movie. Apart from him, the movie also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. The movie will hit the theatres on June 12.

Apart from Jailer 2, he also has an untitled film starring Rajinikanth, produced by Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal Films International. Earlier, the movie was supposed to be helmed by Sundar C, but now he has stepped away, citing "unforeseen and compelling reasons". The makers are yet to announce a new director.