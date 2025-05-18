Aishwarya Rai Dances To Kajra Re At Wedding With Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Bachchan, Watch Viral Video

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan maintain a low-key life on social media, and whenever they make a joint appearance, they go viral in no time. Speaking of which, the couple's recent appearance at a wedding has taken over the internet. A video is going viral on the internet that shows the Bachchan family grooving to the song Kajra Re from the movie Bunty Aur Babli.

Rahul Vaidya makes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance to Kajra Re

The video is going viral on the internet, showing Rahul Vaidya singing the song Kajra Re on the dhol beats. Aishwarya, standing beside him, can be seen shaking her legs while Abhishek and Aaradhya join her by clapping along. In the video, the family of three can be seen in ivory-coloured traditional outfits.

Rahul Vaidya has also shared the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Kajarare with the most humble Rockstar @bachchan & the most stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," followed by a heart emoticon.

Last month, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a wholesome family photo that shows them in similar coloured outfits. Abhishek topped it with a pair of red-framed glasses. She dropped a white heart emoticon in the caption.

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?