Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Rubbishes 'Creative Differences' As Reason To Quit The Film, Says 'My Decision To Step Away Was...'

Hera Pheri 3 has been the talk of the town since it was announced. However, on Friday, Paresh Rawal broke everyone's heart when he confirmed the news of his exit from the film. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source shared that the veteran actor has backed out due to creative differences. However, the actor has now issued a clarification on the reason behind his exit, and it's not a creative difference. In the franchise, the actor played the iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, which received immense love and appreciation from the critics and audience.

Why Paresh Rawal Backed Out of Hera Pheri 3?

On Sunday, Paresh Rawal took to his X handle to address the reason behind his exit. He rubbished the report and said he holds immense respect and faith in filmmaker Priyadarshan, and creative difference is not the reason behind his exit. "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director," he wrote without revealing the actual reason.

Fans say 'No Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, No Hera Pheri 3'

The upset fans flooded his comment section, asking the real reason and urged makers to drop the idea of a third installment as it would be "boring" without Rawal's iconic character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. A fan wrote, "I don't want to go into the details, but Pareshbhai it would be better if the makers drop the idea of making the 3rd part." Another wrote, "Without you, we won't see this movie now."

A third user asked him to rethink his decision of quitting, "Then what happened? Are the producers offering less money, or are you bored of playing the same role? Come on, Babu Bhaiyya, Hera Pheri without even one of the three main leads would be totally pointless. Please rethink." "Then priyadarshan should not make this movie," a fan wrote.