Aishwarya Rai Reveals Cannes Behind-the-Scenes Moments: Poses With Daughter Aaradhya And Adds Romantic Touch With Husband Abhishek Bachchan's Song

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brushed off all divorce rumours with her breathtaking appearance at Cannes 2025. Giving her fans a little insight, Ponniyin Selvan: I actress now revealed behind-the-scenes moments from this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The video showcases the effort behind her first red-carpet look, where she dazzled in a custom-made white saree by Manish Malhotra, complemented by sindoor.

Aishwarya posts BTS from Cannes, video went viral

In a clip shared by Aishwarya Rai on her Instagram, the actor posed gracefully in an intricately designed white saree paired with a 500-carat ruby necklace. The video highlights Manish Malhotra crafting Aishwarya's outfit and showcases the detailed artistry involved in creating the ensemble. It also features Aishwarya posing with Manish and her daughter Aaradhya moments before stepping onto the red carpet.

The video, accompanied by the song Tere Bina from Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's 2007 film Guru, carried a nostalgic touch. Reports suggest that Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya after the Mani Ratnam-directed film premiered in New York. Notably, Aishwarya attracted attention on the red carpet by wearing sindoor in her hair, decisively putting an end to persistent divorce rumours.

When did Aishwariya Rai debut Cannes?