Director Shashaank Khaitan announced his upcoming directorial film ‘Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin’ on Wednesday. The film will introduce two new faces to Bollywood, Subhaan and Airah.

Shashaank Khaitaan is all set to explore a new world of love, passion and revenge with his upcoming directorial, Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahin Kahin. Unveiling the film’s title announcement video, Khaitaan introduced Subhaan and Airah, who make their big-screen debut with the film.

The title announcement video offered the first glimpse into the film’s world, capturing an intimate moment between two lovers before revealing an unexpected visual contrast. The poster hints at a love story that promises to take an intense and unpredictable turn.

T Series shared the announcement video on their Instagram handle.

