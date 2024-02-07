Advertisement

Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his next Bholaa, took to his X handle formally known as Twitter to reveal a new poster of the historical sports drama Maidaan. The actor announced that the film is set to hit the silver screens on Eid 2024. The new update on the film confirms that the Amit Sharma directorial will clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Maidaan New poster and release date revealed

Maidaan who is a sports drama is based on the life of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The veteran coach managed the national team from 1950 to 1963. He was one of the key figures of the golden age of Indian football. Ajay will be portraying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film. The star cast of Maidaan also includes Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.

The film’s teaser will be released with the premiere of Bholaa in theatres on March 30. Sharing the film’s poster on social media, Ajay wrote, “The much-awaited game is about to flag off worldwide. Mark your calendars as #Maidaan takes over fields this Eid, April 2024, promising an inspiring tale that will leave you cheering & celebrating with pride.”

All You Need To Know About Maidaan

Maidaan is being helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

All You Need To Know About Maidaan I Image: IMDb

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the Maidaan set was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae.