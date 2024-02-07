English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Ayalaan 2: Makers To Spend Over ₹50 Crores On VFX Alone For Sequel Of Sivakarthikeyan Starrer

Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the sequel of his film Ayalaan. Recently, the makers shared that the VFX of Ayalaan 2 will be bigger and better.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan
Ayalaan | Image:Ayalaan/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sivakarthikeyan, who is currently basking in the success of Ayalaan, is all set for the sequel of the film. Earlier, the makers neither denied nor confirmed the reports of Ayalaan 2 in making. However, the production houses of the film PhantomFX and KJR Studios have confirmed that Ayalaan 2 is in the making. The studios have released an official statement and promised that the sequel will surpass the film's first installment.

Makers share an update on Ayalaan 2

VFX and CGI work in Ayalaan was quite impressive, but many felt that there was still some scope for improvement. Therefore, the makers of Ayalaan shared an update on the sequel of the film. They promised that they would expand the horizon of Ayalaan 2 and deliver the best quality product to the viewers via Ayalaan 2.

Ayalaan poster | Image: X
Ayalaan poster | Image: X

 

Makers share a statement on Ayalaan 2 VFX

In a statement published by PhantomFX, the makers of Ayalaan 2 stated, "A leading visual efflers (VFX) stalin, joined leves to push the boundaries of VFX and CGI with the highly anticipated sequel, "Ayalama 2." An agreement was officially signed on January 18, 2004, paving the way for a cmematic masterpiece that promises to set new standards in Indian cinema."

Makers share a statement | Image: X

 

They statement further read, "With an initial budget of 50 crores dedicated exclusively to the VFX and CGI of "Ayalaan 2," both PhantomFX and KJR Studio acknowledge the possibility of exceeding this figure as they spare no expense to deliver an unparalleled visual experience. Updates on the budget will If be provided as the project unfolds, reaffirming the commitment spring traditional cinematic boundaries."

"Following the resounding access of the original "Ayalaan," the decision to reunite setor Sivakarthikeyes, director Ravikumar, and the producers at KJR Studio underscores the winning combination that captivated audiences in the first instalment. The iconic character "Tattoo," an alien from the original film, has left an indelible mark on audiences of all backgrounds," they continued.

This Tamil sci-fi film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Bala Saravanan in pivotal roles.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:32 IST

