Ajay Devgn Debunks Rumours About Reuniting With Director Om Raut For Film On Unsung Warrior

Rumours have been rife that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with director Om Raut on a film based on another unsung warrior. However, a day later, the actor's team denied the rumours and issued a clarification. The duo is known for delivering a blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol.

Ajay Devgn is not reuniting with Om Raut

Spokesperson of Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films has issued a statement addressing the rumours. The statement reads, "We have come across recent media reports suggesting that Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are reuniting for a film based on an unsung warrior. We would like to clarify that there are currently no such discussions or collaborations taking place with the director. The story is baseless and entirely untrue. Both Ajay Devgn and Om Raut are presently working on their respective commitments. We request media platforms and social media handles to kindly verify information with us prior to publishing and to reach out for any official confirmation regarding Ajay Devgn and Devgn Films."

Earlier, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that Ajay is holding multiple discussions with the director and is keen on expanding the concept of "unsung warrior".

All about Tanhaji

The film traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, whose attempt to recapture the Kondhana fortress was once it was passed on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who transferred its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore. The film grossed ₹367.65 crore worldwide against the reported budget of ₹125 crore. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2020 as well as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2020.

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On the work front, Ajay Devgn is busy with the filming of Drishyam 3, which is slated to release on October 2. He also has Dhamaal 4 and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.