Drishyam 3 Digital Rights Row: This OTT Platform Claims Exclusive Streaming License Of Mohanlal Starrer

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026 as it belongs to the hit franchise. As the film is nearing its release, the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video issued a public notice clarifying its ownership of the film's digital rights. In the statement, they warned against the unauthorised deals as they are the sole holder.

Drishyam 3 to stream on Amazon Prime Video?

In the statement shared on Instagram Stories, Prime Video asserted that it is the sole owner of Drishyam 3's digital rights and revealed that the production house Aashirvad Cinemas signed a deal with them. The statement reads, "TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN. Notice is hereby given that Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (Amazon), pursuant to the valid exercise of its rights under subsisting agreements between Aashirvad Cinemas and Amazon, is the sole and exclusive holder of all digital rights (including but not limited to SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FVOD and EST) in the film "Drishyam 3" (Malayalam) (The Film)."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Warning against unauthorised digital deals

"The public is hereby cautioned that Amazon holds these rights to the exclusion of all others, and Aashirvad Cinemas (including its assignees, licensees and any other person purportedly authorized by Aashirvad Cinemas) has no authority to sell, license, or in any manner create any third-party interest, lien, or charge over the digital rights for the Film. Any person, entity, or digital platform dealing with the Film or its digital rights in contravention of Amazon's exclusivity shall do so at their own risk, cost, and consequences," it continued.

OTT platform concluded the statement by writing, "Amazon reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including seeking injunctive relief and damages, against any party found to be infringing upon its exclusive rights or interfering with its contractual relationship regarding the Film."

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All about Drishyam 3

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the third instalment marks the final chapter of the Drishyam franchise. Bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the sequel will see Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty, along with Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anu, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS and K. B. Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 21.