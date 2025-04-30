Ajay Devgn Has 8 Releases Till 2026: Raid 2, Shaitaan 2 And Dhamaal 4 To Dede De Pyaar De 2, Know Full List

Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of Raid 2, featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, this sequel to the 2018 hit is set to premiere on 1 May. Started the year with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which became a blockbuster at the boxoffice, Ajay Devgn is silently laddering the success with eight back-to-back big projects coming in the range of 2 years.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming films

De De Pyaar De 2: Reports indicate that De De Pyaar De 2 is currently in production, with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles from the 2019 original. This sequel will introduce R Madhavan as Rakul's father.

Golmaal 5: The director recently shared with Pinkvilla that the fifth instalment of his comedy series Golmaal is in the works.

Son of Sardaar 2: Vindu Dara Singh has revealed that he will be working alongside Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2, describing it as a "fantastic" project.

Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn recently confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in development, but reports hint at potential complications. Earlier, Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph had officially announced the film.

Dhamaal 4 is anticipated to be released in 2026 while it is still in the shooting stage.

Shaitaan 2 is in the script scrutinizing, though no official confirmation has been released.

A few days back reports swirled that, Ajay Devgn is starring in a new adventure film Ranger, alongwith Tamannaah Bhatia and Sanjay Dutt. As per the Pinkvilla reports, the Singham actor will be playing a forest officer named Ranger Singh who battles animal poachers. The official confirmation is not out yet.

Raid 2 is all set to release tomorrow, May 1 starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor alongside Ajay Devgn.