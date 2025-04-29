Raid 2 Vs Hit 3 Vs Retro Advance Booking Day 1: Ajay Devgn, Nani Or Suriya, Who Is The Top Choice For Cinegoers?

International Labour Day is beckoning a clash of the titans at the domestic box office. Ajay Devgn headliner Raid 2, Suriya starrer Retro and Nanis' Telugu film Hit 3: The Third Case will all hit the big screens on May 1. The advance booking collection of all three movies has begun on a positive note. While official numbers for all the films are not in yet, Raid 2 has taken a clear lead, as of now. With another day before release, it would be interesting to see if the regional releases could trump the Bollywood film.

Raid 2 inches close to ₹2.5 crore in advance collections

Raid 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film follows Ajay Devgn's character, IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is tracking another white collar crime. Riteish Deshmukh features as the antagonist in the movie, while Sourabh Shukla will reprise his role from the first film. Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz in the crime thriller.



Raid 2 has sold 23772455 tickets in India as per Sacnilk. The site reported that the film has amassed a total of ₹2.38 crore at the domestic box office in advance collections alone. With ‘blocked seats', the film has raked in ₹4.03 Cr. Not just regional releases, Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoothnii is also releasing on May 1 and might affect the business of Raid 2. Additionally, Vaani Kapoor has been facing boycott calls for her film Abir Gulaal, which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, and it might be a deterrent in the business of Ajay Devgn's starrer.

Hit 3: The Third case registers record sales overseas

The advance booking of Nani's starrer Hit 3 opened on April 28. However, fans of the actor have alleged that the pre-sales are not available in all parts of India yet. The action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu has obtained an ‘A’ (adult only) certificate, which will limit its audience to 18+ patrons and most likely non-families. Nani essays the role of a ruthless cop, Arjun Sarkaar, and the movie will also feature Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame.



As per fans of the actor and social media users, HIT 3 has grossed over ₹1 crore in advance sales in India. The only official figures shared by the movie makers are the film's pre-sales collections in North America, where the film has grossed $300k.

Suriya's Retro to open over ₹10 crore worldwide

Retro, headlined by Suriya and Pooja Hegde, is a Tamil language romantic action film. The movie is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. From the teaser and trailer of the film, it appears that the plot follows the life of gangster who quits his ways after he falls in love.



