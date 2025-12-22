Ajay Devgn Returns As Vijay Salgaonkar For 'Aakhri Hissa' Drishyam 3, To Hit The Theatres In October 2026

Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar, as the actor has finally announced the third instalment of Drishyam on Monday, December 22. Announcing the release date, he shared a video which showcased clips from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie will release in the second half of 2026. Shooting for the much-awaited third instalment of the popular franchise is currently in full swing.

When Is Drishyam 3 Releasing In Theatres?

The official page of production house Star Studio 18 shared a video and, in the caption, revealed that it is going to be the final chapter of the Drishyam (Hindi) franchise. The movie will hit the theatres on October 2, 2026. "#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay. Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026," reads the caption.

Portrayed brilliantly by Ajay Devgn, Vijay Salgaonkar is a simple, middle-class man who stands firm against every adversity, not with violence, but with sheer willpower, intelligence, and an unshakeable love for his family. Vijay Salgaonkar emerged as an iconic on-screen father, standing up against every adversity through sharp thinking and emotional strength.

According to the makers, the film is being shot across multiple cities and locations. The story will advance within the established 'Drishyam' timeline, introducing new and unexpected twists in the lives of the Salgaonkar family.

More about Drishyam 3

The original cast, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, will reprise their roles, alongside new entries. The makers have hinted at edge-of-the-seat drama as the narrative unfolds further. Written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, the film is being bankrolled by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Presented by Star Studio18, 'Drishyam 3' is a Panorama Studios production.