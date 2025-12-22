Remember Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase? 36-Year-Old Living On California Streets In New Viral Video

A new video of Taylor Chase is going viral on the internet that shows him living on the streets in an extremely dishevelled state. The video shows Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide child actor looking unrecognisable and living homeless in California. He can be seen in ripped jeans and a grey t-shirt with unkept hair.

The fan who recorded the video can be heard asking Chase if he was on Disney Channel or Nickelodeon. "Didn't you play on Disney Channel? What show it was again. Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Oh yeah you are that kid on it. Huh?" To this, Chase replied, "Yeah".

Netizens express concern

Soon after the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "It’s really sad. I’ve known many addicts. You can’t help them even if they want help." Another wrote, "The industry is the worse place you can send your child. I’m convinced." A third user wrote, "I wish this publicity will get him the help he needs cause he was so much of a talent when he was younger."

When an influencer raised funds for Taylor Chase

This is not the first time a disturbing video of the 36-year-old has gone viral. Back in September 2025, an influencer named LetHallAlli spotted him in Los Angeles and shared the conversation on social media. Soon after the video was posted on TikTok, concerned fans questioned his health and decided to raise funds for their childhood star.

A GoFundMe was launched for Chase, and the page reportedly raised over $1,200, but Chase's mother soon shut it down, citing, "Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it." According to Primetimer, she added, "I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”