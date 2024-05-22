Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Meet SSB Jawans In Jammu & Kashmir Amid Singham Again Shoot

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for the release of their film Singham Again. The actor-director duo are currently shooting for the cop-universe movie in Jammu and Kashmir. While there, the duo met with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Dignibal.

On May 21, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty met with the Sashastra Seema Bal officers in Jammu and Kashmir. According to their official site, “Sashastra Seema Bal is a border guarding force of India deployed along its borders with Nepal and Bhutan.” The force took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share a series of photos and videos of the officers with the actor and director.

The post read, “Renowned film star @ajaydevgn and director @iamrohitshetty spent time with #SSB Jawans at @13BnSSB_INDIA, Dignibal (J&K), during their movie shoot.” In the photo, Ajay Devgn could be seen dressed as his character Bajirao Singham. The actor donned a police uniform. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty could be seen in a beige shirt teamed with black pants.

Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty spotted shooting for Singham Again in Srinagar

On May 20, several photos and videos of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty from Srinagar went viral. The film's shooting took place in Shehre Khas or the Downtown area – the interior areas of the city amidst tight security. Ajay and his co-star Jackie Shroff were seen shooting for the movie. Rohit had called on Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, according to PTI.

While the plot of Singham Again is unknown, judging by the climax of the previous film in the cop-universe Sooryavanshi, the action film might be set against the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370. However, at the time, the director had deflected queries about the film's reported plot.

