Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt To Share Screen Space For First Time In Luv Ranjan's Actioner Ranger, To Release In December 2026

Luv Ranjan is known for giving the audience hit rom-com movies in Bollywood. Now, the director is set to experiment with his directing skills in a new genre. The director is set to try his hands on action adventure with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt leading the star cast. This will be the first time that Ajay and Sanjay will share the screen space in their decade-long journey. Both are known for their action prowess and for giving hits since the 90s.

Interestingly, both Ajay and Sanjay starred in movies LOC Kargil (2003), Tango Charlie (2005) and Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021), but never shared a screen space. Luv Ranjan's actioner will be their first film where they will be sharing space. They will be pitted against each other in the movie.

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt's action-adventure is tentatively titled Ranger

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Luv Ranjan opened up about his next directorial venture. When asked about Ranger, he replied that it is a tentative title and will be released later this year. “Ranger is a tentative title. As usual, we are trying to figure out the correct title (laughs). The release is 11 months away. So, hopefully, by then, we’ll be able to find one.”

He further confirmed the report that the film will be released in the first week of December. Opening up about the cast, he said, "Ajay sir and Sanju sir have worked together so many times in these 25 years. Yet, they have never done an action film together. It is very shocking. It is extremely exciting that we’ll get to see them in an action film for the first time.”

Advertisement

(A file photo of Sanjay Dutt | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Luv Ranjan?

Apart from being a director, he is also a producer who is gearing up for the release of Vadh 2, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. The film is slated to release on February 6.