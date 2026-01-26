Updated 26 January 2026 at 13:41 IST
Ramayana: Arun Govil Opens Up About His Experience Working With 'Fine Actor' Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana is currently in the post-production stage, gearing up for release in the theatres later this year.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Arun Govil has been busy with the filming of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The actor will be playing the role of King Dashrath, the on-screen father of Ranbir. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience working with the actor and called him a "fine actor".
Arun Govil shares his experience working with Ranbir Kapoor
Speaking to IANS, Arun Govil, who is known as OG Ram, said, "He (Ranbir) is a very fine actor, everyone knows he is a fine actor, and I could understand him as a fine human being also. I wish him all the best, he has done well."
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, several glimpses of Ranbir as Lord Ram got leaked on the internet. In the images, he was sporting a clean-shaven look and chiselled abs.
The film is currently in the post-production stage, gearing up for release in the theatres later this year.
Advertisement
Also Read: Ramayana: Arun Govil Reacts To Dipika Chikhila's 'Out Of Context' Comment On His Role As Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer
All about Ramayana
Touted as one of the biggest movies in the world, Ramayana will feature Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. The first look of the movie was released in July, earlier this year and was met with a thunderous response.
Advertisement
Namit Malhotra wants the West to approve Ramayana
The makers are making the film, intending to create an impact globally. Addressing this, the producer told the LA Times, "It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India… If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what’s the difference? It should speak to you like any other film."
Namit added that he is making the film, intending to attract both believers and non-believers. Drawing comparisons from West's blockbuster movies like Avatar and Gladiator. “In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world. If you don’t like it, shame on me; we should have done a better job," the Ramayana producer added.
The first part of the movie will release this Diwali, while the second part will release on Diwali 2027.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 26 January 2026 at 13:41 IST