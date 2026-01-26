Ramayana: Arun Govil Opens Up About His Experience Working With 'Fine Actor' Ranbir Kapoor

Arun Govil has been busy with the filming of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The actor will be playing the role of King Dashrath, the on-screen father of Ranbir. In a recent interview, he opened up about his experience working with the actor and called him a "fine actor".

Arun Govil shares his experience working with Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking to IANS, Arun Govil, who is known as OG Ram, said, "He (Ranbir) is a very fine actor, everyone knows he is a fine actor, and I could understand him as a fine human being also. I wish him all the best, he has done well."

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, several glimpses of Ranbir as Lord Ram got leaked on the internet. In the images, he was sporting a clean-shaven look and chiselled abs.

The film is currently in the post-production stage, gearing up for release in the theatres later this year.

All about Ramayana

Touted as one of the biggest movies in the world, Ramayana will feature Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles. The first look of the movie was released in July, earlier this year and was met with a thunderous response.

Namit Malhotra wants the West to approve Ramayana

The makers are making the film, intending to create an impact globally. Addressing this, the producer told the LA Times, "It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India… If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what’s the difference? It should speak to you like any other film."

Namit added that he is making the film, intending to attract both believers and non-believers. Drawing comparisons from West's blockbuster movies like Avatar and Gladiator. “In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world. If you don’t like it, shame on me; we should have done a better job," the Ramayana producer added.