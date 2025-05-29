Ajay Devgn Sides With Deepika Padukone In Feud With Sandeep Reddy Vanga After Spirit Fallout, Says 'Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problem With 8-hour Shift'

Deepika Padukone has been in the news since the reports of her being replaced with Triptii Dimri in Prabhas' Spirit started doing the rounds on the internet. Multiple reports suggest the actress asked for an 8-hour shift, along with equal pay, from the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, but her demands didn't sit well with him, and he declined. Recently, Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of Maa, starring Kajol and opined on new mothers demanding for 8-hour shift in the film industry.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's take on an 8-hour shift in the film industry

During the event, a reporter asked Ajay Devgn if the 8-hour shift clause is sitting well with the Hindi filmmakers. To this, the Raid 2 actor replied that it's "not going down well with the people". But added that "honest filmmakers" will not have any problems with the clause. "Most honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts," he said.

Kajol, who was standing beside Devgn and is a mother of two, chimed in, saying that she loves the fact that one can work less. Devgn concluded by saying, "It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this."

Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga

While the two haven't directly engaged in a verbal spat on the internet, netizens can feel the tension between them after Vanga shared a cryptic post about "putting down a much younger" actress. During the wee hours of May 26, Vanga took to his X handle and penned a long note that reads, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are. Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha.”