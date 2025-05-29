‘Aap Hai To Hum Hai’: Huma Qureshi Extends Solidarity With Armed Forces From Ground Zero, Pays Tearful Tribute to Bravehearts

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi paid a heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts of our armed forces during her recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir. She also met the grieving family of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Raj Kumar Thapa in Rajouri, who was martyred in the line of duty amid cross-border shelling by Pakistan after India successfully executed Operation Sindoor razing down nine key terror camps with the neighbouring territory and PoK.

As part of a special initiative organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), Huma Qureshi joined the BSF troops at the Border Out Post (BOP) Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector of Jammu.

The event, held under the banner of Operation Sindoor, aimed to recognise the resilience and valour of the armed forces and promote border tourism in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Qureshi expressed deep admiration for the courage shown by the troops and conveyed her condolences to the families of martyrs and people affected by ceasefire violations.

She also promised to inspire more artists to visit Jammu & Kashmir to experience its beauty, vibrant culture and hospitality.

The representatives of the Jammu and Katra Hotel and Restaurant Associations too held a meeting with the actor and requested her to promote the richness of land to rebuild confidence in the tourists and increase footfall in the region. The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir is facing a severe crisis after 26 tourists were killed in a gruesome Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.