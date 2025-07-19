Ajay Devgn Starrer Son Of Sardaar 2 POSTPONED, To Clash With Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur were gearing up for the release of Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 25. However, the makers have decided to let go of the solo release and clash with Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. On Saturday, the official Instagram page of Jio Studios shared a post announcing the postponement of the theatrical release by one week. The makers haven't revealed the reason behind the sudden change of release date and simply captioned the post as "Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025."

The film will release alongside romantic thriller Dhadak 2, which is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).

Did Saiyaara push Son of Sardaar's release date?

While the makers haven't revealed the reason, it seems Saiyaara is the reason behind the change of date. The film opened to ₹20 crore at the box office in India, registering the fourth biggest opening of the year after Chhaava, Sikandar and Housefull 5. The film is earning positive reviews from critics and the audience, and everyone is hailing the performance of debutant Ahaan Panday. On the second day, the film has earned over ₹9 crore at the box office since morning. Seeing the pace of collection, the total is likely to reach the ₹40 crore mark. Since the film is performing well at the box office, so makers must have decided to give the film a few more weeks to show its potential.

All about Son of Sardaar 2