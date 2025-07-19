Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Saiyaara Ending Leaked Online, Netizens Say 'Saara Mood Kharaab Kar Diya'

Saiyaara hit the big screens on July 18. The movie starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Panda is directed by Mohit Suri. The romance drama opened to packed theatres and minted over ₹20 crore on day 1. The craze for the movie took over social media, with some cinegoers uploading the entire climax on X (formerly Twitter). The scene clearly shows the film ending on an emotional note. Fans of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda or those yet to watch Saiyaara have flagged the spoilers on social media.

Saiyaara's climax scene leaked online

Cinegoers who watched Saiyaara on the day of release took to their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to share the full clip from the climax scene of the film. The scene shows an emotional ending with the protagonists getting married. While sharing the spoiler, netizens also shared that Aneet's character, Vaani, is shown to have Alzheimer's, due to which she forgets her love, Krish (played by Ahaan Panday).



Netizens who are yet to see the film took to the comment section to urge people not to share the spoilers. It is also revealed that the love story ends on a happy note. The post-credit scene, now going viral, contains major spoilers from Saiyaara.



Also Read: Saiyaara BO Day 1: Newcomer Gives Old-Timers A Run For Their Money

Saiyaara hits a smashing opening at the box office