Published 21:19 IST, June 29th 2024
Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Song Kisi Roz Showcases Intense Love Story - Watch
Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The makers of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Saturday released a new soulful track, 'Kisi Roz', that showcases an intense love story.
