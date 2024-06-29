sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:19 IST, June 29th 2024

Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Song Kisi Roz Showcases Intense Love Story - Watch

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The makers of the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' on Saturday released a new soulful track, 'Kisi Roz', that showcases an intense love story.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha | Image: IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:19 IST, June 29th 2024