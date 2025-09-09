Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi Trailer Creates Heavy Buzz, Garners Over 2 Crore Views In Just 4 Days

The trailer of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi has been creating a heavy buzz on the internet since the day it was unveiled on YouTube. The movie is inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In just four days of its release, the trailer amassed 2 crore views across digital platforms. Helmed by Ravindra Gautam, the movie is produced by Ritu Mengi and co-produced by Srikanth Pagadala. It stars Anant Joshi in a titular role, alongside Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pavan Malhotra and Garima Vikrant.

Watch the trailer of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

The over 2-minute trailer offers a peek into the journey of Ajey, a man who rises from humble beginnings to spiritual awakening, capturing both struggle and triumph. The film traces the personal sacrifices and ideological evolution that shape Ajay’s transformation, blending drama, inspiration, and spiritual essence.

Soon after the trailer was dropped, the viewers flooded the comment section with positive reviews. The trailer is also receiving praise from critics and trade analysts for its emotional intensity, cinematic scale, and impactful dialogue. Several critics highlighted the balance of spirituality and drama, with many predicting that Ajey could become one of the most inspiring films of the year.

This led the trailer video to gain around 2.2 crore views across digital platforms. Speaking about the overwhelming response, producer Ritu said, "The audience love and critical appreciation have reaffirmed our belief in the story. This is more than a film—it’s a journey that we hope will inspire millions.”

All about Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi