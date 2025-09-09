Allu Arjun's Family Receives Show-cause Notice From GHMC Over Illegal Construction At Allu Business Park

Allu Arjun's family is reeling through tough times after their matriarch, Allu Kanakaratnam, died due to age-related issues. Now, a new trouble has mounted for the Allu family. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a notice to the Allu Business Park building in Jubilee Hills for illegal construction. GHMC Circle-18 Deputy Municipal Commissioner issued a show cause notice demanding an answer from the family as to why the building should not be demolished. The notice targets the alleged illegal penthouse built on top of the building.

(A file photo of Allu Business Park)

All about the history of Allu Business Park

Allu Arjun's family constructed the building at Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, 2 years ago. The building houses Allu Arts, Geetha Arts, and the offices of other companies. According to GHMC, the approved plan of the building was a four-floor building, but the owners constructed an unapproved penthouse above the fourth floor. So the notice demands a reason from the family as to why they shouldn't tear down the fifth floor.

The Allu family is yet to respond to the matter.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the family held a prayer meeting in memory of their matriarch, Allu Kanakaratnam. She was also a grandmother to Ram Charan. The Pedda Karma ceremony was attended by Chiranjeevi Konidela, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan. The actor shared a family portrait from the ceremony and captioned it as "Our family is deeply grateful for all the love, prayers and condolences. We sincerely thank you. ALLU family."

