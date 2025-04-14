Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Wins Monday Race, Beats Sunny Deol’s Jaat By ₹3 Cr On Day 5 | BO Collection Early Estimates

Good Bad Ugly vs Jaat Box Office Collection: Ajith Kumar and Sunny Deol’s movies clashed at the box office in India. While Good Baad Ugly opened well, Jaat failed to impress the audience, despite earning positive reviews. Now, on the first Monday, Ajith’s actioned beat Jaat to top the list at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹7.88 crore at the box office since morning. Good Bad Ugly had an overall 50.49 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday, with 37.12 per cent in the morning and 63.85 per cent in the afternoon. Adding five-day collection, the total stands at ₹93.88 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace, the actioner will surpass the ₹100 crore mark on Monday.

Jaat box office collection day 5

Sunny Deol starrer minted ₹3.59 crore at the box office on the fifth day, as per Sacnilk. Jaat had an overall 14.54 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with 9.24 per cent in the morning and 19.84 per cent in the afternoon. Adding the five-day collection, the total stands at ₹43.84 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace, the movie is unlikely to cross the ₹50 crore mark.

Owing to the low occupancy, media reports suggest that over 400 shows of the film have been cancelled in cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Confirming the reports, a social media user took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share that a man seated next to him on a flight was watching a pirated version of Jaat. When enquired why he had downloaded the movie illegally, the man claimed that he had booked a ticket for the show in his city, but it was cancelled because only 8 seats were sold. The post is now going viral on social media.