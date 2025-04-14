Jewel Thief Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat Film Reminds Netizens Of Dhoom 2, Happy New Year, Mission: Impossible

Jewel Thief-Heist Begins Trailer Out: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s much-awaited heist action thriller will be releasing on Netflix on April 25. The makers finally unveil the heart-pounding trailer of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins.

Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy, making a comeback as the dashing and cunning role of the thief with wits as sharp as his actions. On the other side, Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh is a cool but calculated mafia boss. As soon as the trailer drops, fans have been raving about its intense thrilling heist vibes like Dhoom, Mission: Impossible, making it a proper OTT paisa vasul film.

Fans impressed with Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief-Heist Begins

Netflix India released the trailer on YouTube and on their socials. Set in a world where nothing is as it looks, the high-stakes heist drama stars Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy who is a mastermind thief and opposite to him is Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays the cold mafia boss Rajan Aulakh.

The 2-minute 13-second trailer shows Kunal Kapoor as a determined detective pursuing Roy, while Nikita Dutta takes on the role of Farah, a mysterious woman who might have stolen Rehan’s heart but not his secrets. Fans have been loving the action and the pairing. One user wrote in the comment section, “Saif giving some his Race series vibe in this trailer.” Another said, “scenes are like Dhoom and Happy New Year .” Another said, “What a movie..??.. What a Casting.??? What a Story..???? All time Suprb Movie... We're to excited” Another said, “it is like mission: impossible man so good.”

What Jewel Thief-Heist Begins is about?

The story centres on the fierce pursuit of the African Red Sun jewel, where betrayals deepen, motives shift, and loyalties are tested. The high-stakes chase unravels buried truths and forges surprising alliances.

Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Productions, the film marks the production house’s debut in streaming, launching their partnership with Netflix in grand style.