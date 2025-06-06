Akshay Kumar And Siddharth Anand To Join Hands For Folklore-based Horror Drama? War Director Breaks Silence

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 has finally hit the theatres today, June 6, and next will be seen in horror drama Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. While everyone is awaiting the actor to return to the horror genre, a report went viral claiming that he is in advanced talks with Siddharth Anand, known for his films War and Pathaan, for a folklore-based horror film.

According to a report in M9.News, the film is likely to centre around a father-daughter relationship and would be made on a large scale with heavy VFX for the best theatrical experience. The report further suggested that it will be helmed by a debutant under Anand's Marflix banner. Amid this, Anand's recent X activity has grabbed everyone's attention, hinting that the report is untrue.

What did Siddharth Anand's post say?

Taking to his X handle, Anand just wrote one word, "False", and left the netizens guessing what he means. They flooded his comment section, suggesting that he do only action-based films with Akshay Kumar. However, several quipped, "Lord Hrithik k sath dosti Tut gyi kya?" Another thanked him for clarifying, "Thank you for clarifying the news @justSidAnand. Hope you do an Action movie with him." A third user lauded him for always addressing the rumours, “Lol love the way you INSTANTLY dismiss false news. Never stop doing that.”

It hints that the rumours are false and no such horror project is in the works with Akshay Kumar.

