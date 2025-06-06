Housefull 5 X Reviews: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is The 'Worst' Comedy Film Of All Time, Netizens Issue Warning

Housefull 5, starring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, has finally hit the theatres today, June 6. Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the makers have released two versions of the film - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - and the movie buffs thronged the theatres to watch both. After watching the FDFS, the movie buffs took to their social media handles to share their reviews. While many called it a "volcano" of entertainment, others just called it utter disappointment in the name of comedy. However, one thing that remained common was that the mystery plot remained intact.

Is Housefull 5 worth watching?

Housefull 5 is earning mixed reviews from critics and movie buffs, with many calling the comedy thriller a "blockbuster". Film critic, Sumit Kadel, gave 3.5 stars out of 5 to the film and said it is packed with laugh-out-loud moments at regular intervals. "The film blends madcap comedy with a murder mystery twist, making it a unique comedy thriller." He called the plot of the film "strong" and the narrative "structured". He called Akshay the "soul" of the film and further praised Riteish, Abhishek and Fardeen Khan for their "terrific" performance. However, he pointed out that the adult comedy and double-meaning jokes in the film might not be appealing to family audiences.

Another called the film highly entertaining and said the family audience will enjoy it. "#Housefull5 is awesome entertainment from start to finish, it’s full of laughter, energy and classic #AkshayKumar and all actors. Family audience will enjoy," read the review of Housefull 5A.

"#Housefull5 is Pure madness and full on entertainment! from start to finish, it’s a rollercoaster of laughter, energy and classic #AkshayKumar chaos," read a review on X.

However, another user slammed the makers for the "comedy" content in the film and said, "it is for 69 lovers and not for regular comedy lovers." The user added, "#H5 falls flat in comedy and goes worse from #Housefull4, but surprisingly it has a decent suspense over a the killer's identity." Towards the end, the user issued a warning saying, " it's OG script but watch it at your own risk."

A user called the film "catastrophic" and wrote in detail where the film went wrong, "Lazy jokes, recycled slapstick, and a plot held together with duct tape. First half is cringe, second is punishment. How is this franchise STILL alive? Even fans will struggle to laugh. SAVE YOURSELF."

A user called it a "worst" comedy movie of all time and gave a major spoiler in his video, and revealed Bobby Deol is the real son.

Many called it "Weakest film in #HouseFull franchise."

Housefull 5 box office collection day 1 (early estimates)