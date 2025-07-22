'Gym Sarbh' Not Jim Sarbh In Kuberaa's End Credit Roll Leaves The Internet In Splits

Kuberaa on OTT: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screens on June 20 and debuted on Prime Video on July 18. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie caught the attention of social media users for a bizarre blunder in the end credits roll. The goof-up quickly became viral on social media.

Kuberaa epic fail on Prime Video goes viral

A screengrab of Amazon Prime end credit of Kuberaa | Image: Reddit

On July 21, a user on Reddit shared a keen observation following the streaming of Kuberaa. In the credits roll, the netizen witnessed an error in the name of Jim Sarbh. When listing the names of his team members, the actor's name is listed as ‘Gym Sarbh’. The social media user shared the photo of the mistake on a Reddit thread, Bolly Blinds and Gossip.



Where to watch Kuberaa online

Kuberaa in streaming in Tamil and Telugu, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on Amazon Prime Video. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the crime drama follows a beggar’s unexpected journey from poverty to power. The Dhanush starrer narrates the story of Deva, a homeless man drawn into a twisted web involving Neeraj, a powerful businessman, and Deepak, a disgraced CBI officer. Chaithanya Pingali has written the screenplay alongside Sekhar Kammula. Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Ajay Kaikala have produced the film.



