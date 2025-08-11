Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer Jolly LLB 3 Locks Release Date, To Clash With Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray's Nishaanchi In September

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are gearing up for the release of their courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3. The makers are set to release the first look of the movie tomorrow, August 12. Ahead of the teaser, they have announced the release date of the third instalment. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles.

When is Jolly LLB 3 releasing?

Star Studios took to its official Instagram page to share a motion poster and announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 19. "Case number 1722 ki yachika हुई manzoor! Advocate Jolly aur Advocate Jolly hazir हो! #JollyLLB3Teaser out tomorrow! #JollyLLB3" read the caption. Soon after the makers dropped the post, Akshay commented, "Case number 1722 ki yachika हुई manzoor! Jolly from Kanpur उर्फ़ asli Jolly hazir hai, my lord!"

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on October 2, clashing with the highly anticipated drama Kantara Chapter 1.

With a change in release date, it couldn't avert the clash and will now release alongside Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut Nishaanchi, marking the acting debut of Baal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. The film also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

All about Jolly LLB 3