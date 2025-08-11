Republic World
Updated 11 August 2025 at 17:22 IST

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer Jolly LLB 3 Locks Release Date, To Clash With Debutant Aaishvary Thackeray's Nishaanchi In September

In Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar will reprise his role as Advocate Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra. He will be fighting a case against Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jolly LLB 3 Will Clash With Nishaanchi
Jolly LLB 3 Will Clash With Nishaanchi | Image: Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are gearing up for the release of their courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3. The makers are set to release the first look of the movie tomorrow, August 12. Ahead of the teaser, they have announced the release date of the third instalment. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao in pivotal roles.

When is Jolly LLB 3 releasing?

Star Studios took to its official Instagram page to share a motion poster and announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 19. "Case number 1722 ki yachika हुई manzoor! Advocate Jolly aur Advocate Jolly hazir हो! #JollyLLB3Teaser out tomorrow! #JollyLLB3" read the caption. Soon after the makers dropped the post, Akshay commented, "Case number 1722 ki yachika हुई manzoor! Jolly from Kanpur उर्फ़ asli Jolly hazir hai, my lord!"

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on October 2, clashing with the highly anticipated drama Kantara Chapter 1.

With a change in release date, it couldn't avert the clash and will now release alongside Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut Nishaanchi, marking the acting debut of Baal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. The film also stars Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

All about Jolly LLB 3

Black Comedy Legal Drama is the third instalment in the Jolly LLB series and a sequel to Jolly LLB 2, with Akshay reprising his role as Advocate Jagdishwar "Jolly" Mishra. In the upcoming movie, he will be against Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also popularly known as "Jolly", and Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi. The film marks the comeback of Amrita Rao to the acting world after a six-year hiatus.

Published On: 11 August 2025 at 17:20 IST