Akshay Kumar Breaks Silence On Jaya Bachchan's 'Flop' Remark For Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Says 'Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga...'

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2 with his co-star Ananya Panday. On Friday, he attended a promotional event where he, for the first time, reacted to Jaya Bachchan's 'flop' remark for his 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The veteran star claimed not watching the film and calling the title weird, resulting in an uproar on the internet with everyone pointing out how it raised awareness.

Did Akshay Kumar call Jaya Bachchan 'bevakoof' for criticising his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

During a promotional event, Kumar was asked if he gets hurt when celebs from the industry criticise his movies. To this, the actor believes only a fool will criticise films like Pad Man, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Kesari and Airlift, among others. “Critisising, mujhe nahi lagta hai kisi ne criticise kiya hai woh filmon ko. Koi bewakoof hi hoga jo criticise karega jaisi film banayi hai maine. Aur maine apne dil se banayi hai. Aur ek film hai jo ki logo ko bohot saari cheezein batati hai, samjhati hai, koi bhi film ho. Toh mujhe nahi lagta kisi ne criticise kiya hai," he shared.

Adding to this, when Kumar was asked to react on Jaya Bachchan's remark that ignited a debate on the internet, to this, the actor said if she is saying that it must be right. "Ab agar unhone kaha hai toh phir sahi hoga, mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha ek aisi film banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai toh phir, agar woh keh rahi hain toh sahi hoga," he said.

What did Jaya Bachchan say about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

During an event, the veteran actress spoke against the film that urges people, particularly in rural areas, to build washrooms inside their houses for better hygiene. She said, "Yeh koi naam hai? Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it’s very sad. Yeh toh flop hai."