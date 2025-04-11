Chhorii 2 X Review: Nushrratt Delivers A 'Solid' Performance But Gashmeer Mahajani Steals The Limelight As Per Netizens

Updated April 11th 2025, 14:19 IST
Chhorii 2 X Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror drama has finally premiered on Prime Video. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film serves as a sequel to Chhorii (2021). However, in the second season, the makers have added two prominent celebs in pivotal roles - Soha Ali Khan as Daasi Maa and Gashmeer Mahajani. While Nushrratt is leading the film, it's Gashmeer, who is earning rave reviews from the audience. Movie buffs have flooded X (formerly Twitter handle) with their reviews, lauding Gashmeer's performance.
Movie buffs are lauding Nushrratt for her power-packed and solid performance, but Gashmeer steals the limelight. A user shared a few stills from the movie and wrote, "He is best to play dad or dad like char for kiddos. Pretty Natural."
Another wrote, “When @Gashmeer the Actor is praised for his acting prowess in his projects, we feel PROUD! Guys, do watch the movie on Prime Video and share your feedback here! #GashmeerMahajani #Chhorii2.”
"Wowww.. this scene. Nusrat and Gashmeer both are looking so cute and sweet together. My gashu can make chemistry with anyone. Finally most awaiting horror #Chhorii2 is here at #Amazonprime. My boi back to back giving masterpieces," a user shared a few stills of Gashmeer and Nusrratt while lauding their chemistry.
Film critic Sumit Kadel called Nushrratt's performance "solid" and wrote, “She nailed every emotion, rage, intensity, and pain- so well. The movie is decent, but her acting really lifted the impact. It's not easy to display multiple shades in a character especially in horror films. Well done.”
The film revolves around Sakshi, who must rescue her seven-year-old daughter, Ishani, who was abducted by a dangerous underground tribe. In three days, Ishani will be sacrificed to appease their demonic deity. To save her, Sakshi must face Daasi, the evil high priestess, and destroy the malevolent, soul-devouring demon. If she fails, Ishani will be lost forever to this ancient evil. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis.
