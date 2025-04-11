Chhorii 2 X Review: Nushrratt Delivers A 'Solid' Performance But Gashmeer Mahajani Steals The Limelight As Per Netizens

Chhorii 2 X Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror drama has finally premiered on Prime Video. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the film serves as a sequel to Chhorii (2021). However, in the second season, the makers have added two prominent celebs in pivotal roles - Soha Ali Khan as Daasi Maa and Gashmeer Mahajani. While Nushrratt is leading the film, it's Gashmeer, who is earning rave reviews from the audience. Movie buffs have flooded X (formerly Twitter handle) with their reviews, lauding Gashmeer's performance.

Is Chhorri 2 worth watching?

Movie buffs are lauding Nushrratt for her power-packed and solid performance, but Gashmeer steals the limelight. A user shared a few stills from the movie and wrote, "He is best to play dad or dad like char for kiddos. Pretty Natural."

Another wrote, “When @Gashmeer the Actor is praised for his acting prowess in his projects, we feel PROUD! Guys, do watch the movie on Prime Video and share your feedback here! #GashmeerMahajani #Chhorii2.”

"Wowww.. this scene. Nusrat and Gashmeer both are looking so cute and sweet together. My gashu can make chemistry with anyone. Finally most awaiting horror #Chhorii2 is here at #Amazonprime. My boi back to back giving masterpieces," a user shared a few stills of Gashmeer and Nusrratt while lauding their chemistry.

Film critic Sumit Kadel called Nushrratt's performance "solid" and wrote, “She nailed every emotion, rage, intensity, and pain- so well. The movie is decent, but her acting really lifted the impact. It's not easy to display multiple shades in a character especially in horror films. Well done.”

All about Chhorri 2