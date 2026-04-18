Akshay Kumar Confirms Indefinite Delays In Hera Pheri 3 After Paresh Rawal's Controversial Exit And Reentry: Uske Bohot Saare Issues Hain...

Amid speculations around delays, Akshay Kumar has finally confirmed the delays in Hera Pheri 3. This comes after a controversy relating to Paresh Rawal's casting in the movie courted controversy last year. Confirming the indefinite delays, Akshay Kumar clarified that it has nothing to do with the alleged cast feud.

Akshay Kumar on Hera Pheri 3 being stalled

Akshay Kumar recently appeared on the podcast of Subhankar Mishra. In the conversation, he spoke about the never-ending delays in Hera Pheri 3. He said, “Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi (The film is not happening as of now)."

Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in a still from Hera Pheri | Image: X

He added, “Mujhe khud jhatka laga tha. Koi baat nahi, Welcome bana li. Thoda kuch mantra padna padega ki sab theek ho jaaye. Abhi ek saal toh nahi hain. Uske bohot saare issues hain, aisa nahi hain ki hum teeno [actors] saath nahi hain. Welcome to the Jungle mein hum teeno saath hain. Kuch kuch cheesein hoti hain jo main camera pe nahi bol sakta. Bohot saari cheezein, agreements hain, which takes the project backwards (I am myself in shock. But that's okay. I think we need some good mantras to make it happen. For the next one year the film is not on track. There are many issues, but not with us three actors. We are working in Welcome to the Jungle. There are some things that I cannot speak on camera. There are agreements).”

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In his classic quintessential manner, the actor concluded by saying, “Apne aap ayega, jab waqt aayega tab ban jaayega. Bas yahi hein ki budhapa na ho jaaye tab tak (It will come on its own time. When the time is right, the film will be made. I hope we are not old by that time)!”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the third instalment of the Hera Pheri franchise shocked the film industry and fans. Reports also surfaced about Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for the inappropriate departure. Following the news, a shocked Suniel Shetty shared, "I mean, it's an absolute shock to me, and I'm here because I heard it yesterday, and then today, some more news came about. So, I need to call and find out, and I'm completely heartbroken because if there was one film that I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri, you know." Despite a brief roadblock, Rawal confirmed that he is back on the project, bringing the rift to an end.