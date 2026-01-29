Why Hera Pheri 3 Is Delayed? Paresh Rawal Reveals 'Technical Issue' Between Akshay Kumar And Makers

Hera Pheri 3 was one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood ever since the threequel was confirmed in 2025. The third part of the instalment was all set to reunite the casting coup, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao Ganpatro, Apte respectively. After a year of controversy around the movie, its repeated delays have left audiences disappointed.

More recently, Paresh Rawal addressed the rumours during his appearance on the Gujarati comedy YouTube series The Lavari Show. The veteran actor confirmed that the long-awaited third instalment is indeed in the works. He also explained that a few technical issues have slowed down the film’s progress for now.

Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri 3 delay

Speaking about the film’s progress, Paresh Rawal said in the podcast, “Hera Pheri will hundred per cent be made.” He also explained that technical issues, not creative differences, have led to the delay.

He explained that the delay relates to an issue between the producers and Akshay Kumar, not him. The Taj Story actor described the disagreement as a “technical issue” between Akshay Kumar and the filmmakers, and firmly rejected rumours of any legal conflict. Rawal made it clear that he has no personal involvement in the dispute and remains fully committed to the project. He also added that he is ready to sign the papers as soon as Akshay and the producers settle the matter.

Paresh Rawal on Hera Pheri controversy

Paresh Rawal responded to reports of legal trouble and rumours claiming that Akshay Kumar had sued him for ₹25 crores with his usual frankness. He dismissed the claims, saying, “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for ₹25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachva chaap agarbatti.”

File photo from X

Hera Pheri continues to stand as one of the most iconic comedy franchises in Indian cinema, with Paresh Rawal’s Baburao Ganpatrao Apte enjoying a strong and lasting cult following.