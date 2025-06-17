Akshay Kumar Grabs Paparazzo By The Shoulder For Trying To Click His Daughter Nitara's Photo At Airport, Video Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar is busy basking in the success of his recently released movie Housefull 5, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan. After giving over ₹150 crore at the domestic box office, it calls for celebrations. On Tuesday, the actor, along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara, was snapped at Mumbai airport seemingly jetting off on a vacation. However, what grabbed our attention was Kumar turning into a protective father and helping his daughter escape paparazzi.

Akshay Kumar stops paparazzi from clicking daughter Nitara's pictures

In a video going viral on the internet, the family can be seen arriving at the airport. At first, Kumar gets down, followed by his daughter Nitara and his wife Twinkle. As they posed for the camera, they sent their daughter on a different route, but a paparazzo tried to follow her. On seeing this, Kumar playfully stops him in his tracks by holding him back from the shoulder and lets Twinkle take their daughter while he poses sole for the cameras. Before leaving, he bid the paparazzi goodbye.

Housefull box office collection day 11

According to Sacnilk, the film earned 43.75 crore at the box office in 11 days. Adding this, the total stands at ₹158 crore. Housefull 5 had an overall 11.11 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday. The makers released two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B - to attract the audience to the theatres. Apart from Akshay, Riteish and Abhishek, the film also starred Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey and Sonam Bajwa, among others.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?

The actor will be next seen in the Telugu-language mythological film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu. Kumar has a cameo appearance where he will play the role of Lord Shiva. The film is slated to release on June 27.