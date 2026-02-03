Akshay Kumar Joins OG Cast Of Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5 But As Antagonist, Film To Go On Floors In February 2026

Rohit Shetty, who is in the news after a shootout happened near his house in Juhu, Mumbai, has roped in Akshay Kumar in Bollywood's long-running comedy franchise Golmaal. The director is returning with the fifth instalment and is currently finalising the cast.

Akshay Kumar to join the OG Golmaal cast or...

According to a report in Variety India, Akshay has joined Golmaal 5, but not in the team of Ajay Devgn. Yes, he will be the lead but will essay the role of an antagonist against Devgn and gang. The fifth instalment is said to be bigger on scale and bolder in terms of madness. The upcoming movie will delve deep into the fantasy elements, offering fresh prank-driven content.

(A file photo of Akshay Kumar)

The OG cast of Golmaal 5 includes Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyas Talpade, alongside Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar. Sharman Joshi is also likely to return, but the makers have yet to confirm. In terms of the female cast, the makers have approached Kareena Kapoor. We will have to wait for the official announcement.

More about Golmaal 5

The production of the film is scheduled to commence at the end of February in Film City, Mumbai. The makers are eyeing to release the film in early 2027 if everything goes as planned.

Advertisement

(A poster of Golmaal: Image: Amazon Prime Video)

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is busy with the filming of Rakesh Maria's biopic, starring John Abraham. After wrapping up the shoot, the director will move on to Golmaal 5. Ajay is also currently shooting Drishyam 3, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2026.

The Golmaal is one of the hit franchises in Bollywood. The saga kicked off with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006. Following its success, the makers continued churning out sequels - Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017).