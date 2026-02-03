Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash Starrer To Get Grand Launch On Ram Navami At Gateway Of India? Here's What We Know

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is one of the highly anticipated projects of 2026. The film is based on a Hindu mythological text of the same name. The film starring an ensemble cast is slated to hit the theatres on the auspicious day of Diwali 2026. However, to keep the movie buffs hooked, the makers are reportedly planning to host a grand event on the occasion of Ram Navami in March 2026 in Mumbai, where they will reveal the cast along with their characters.

Ramayana Part 1 cast to be revealed in March 2026?

An industry tracker, Christopher Kanagaraj, took to his X handle to share a post that reads, "Team #Ramayana is planning a grand event for Ram Navami on March 27 at Gateway of India, Mumbai, to reveal the lead characters of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi." Not just him, the whole X page is buzzing with the same news, with some claiming that director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have already sent the invites for the event to prominent figures like Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh and Eknath Shinde. Rumours are rife that they have accepted the invite and might mark their presence at the grand event. Apart from them, celebs from the entertainment and cricket world might also join.

A post also claims that Ranbir Kapoor has personally invited the Ambani family for Ram Navami event.

The Ram Navami event will take place at the Gateway of India, and the makers will unveil the first looks of all the characters.

Ramayana Part 1 principal cast

The film's main cast includes Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita Devi, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Arun Govil as King Dashrath. The first look of the movie was released in July last year and was met with a thunderous response. The film is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and VFX studio DNEG in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The technical crew of the film has Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman as music composers, and Mad Max: Fury Road fame stunt director Guy Norris, along with Terry Notary, known for Avengers and Planet of the Apes.

The film has been divided into two parts, with the first part releasing in the theatres this Diwali and the second part on Diwali 2027.