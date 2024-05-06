Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is currently filming for the third installment of the successful Jolly LLB franchise. The film's current schedule is taking place in Rajasthan's Ajmer city. Not far from Ajmer, is the revered city of Pushkar, home to the Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir. Akshay Kumar recently offered his prayers there.

Akshay Kumar seeks blessings at Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir

Rumours of Akshay Kumar paying a visit to the Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir in Pushkar had been doing the rounds for a while. However, the actor was unable to make it to the premises over the past two, three days. However, in the wee hours of Sunday, May 5, Akshay quietly made his way to the holy premise, offered his prayers, sought his blessings, and came back. A few glimpses from his quiet visit, have now been doing the rounds of the internet.

Akshay can be seen dressed simply, in a white button down and matching linen pants. The actor can also be seen donning a hat so as to avoid attracting any attention to himself. Separately, the Jagatpita Shri Brahma Mandir holds a special place of eminence for all pilgrimage enthusiasts, owing to the fact that it is the sole temple in all of India, dedicated to Shri Brahma.

What is next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar has just kickstarted filming for Jolly LLB 3. The film also stars franchise alum Arshad Warsi alongside Akshay. The actor's next release this year, is going to be Khel Khel Mein, which features an ensemble cast, led by him and Taapsee Pannu - the film is slated for a release on September 6. Also in the works, is Welcome to the Jungle, yet again an ensemble comedy.

Akshay will also feature in Sky Force, which will see him share screen space with Sara Ali Khan, after Atrangi Re. Housefull 5 too, is in its initial stages of development.