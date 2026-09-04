Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute To Asrani, Shares Last Shot From Haiwaan: There Can Be No One Like You
Ahead of the Haiwaan’s release, Akshay Kumar shared a clip featuring the veteran actor Asrani and remembered his co-star with an emotional note.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Late actor Asrani will be seen on the big screen one last time in the upcoming film ‘Haiwaan.’
Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar shared a clip featuring the veteran actor and remembered his co-star with an emotional note.
Akshay took to Instagram on Friday to share a scene from ‘Haiwaan,’ which features Asrani in a funny exchange with actor Sharib Hashmi. In the scene, Sharib asks Asrani’s character his name. When he replies, “Hussain,” Sharib asks, “Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya? (Don’t you have anything before or after your name?)”
Asrani’s character then replies with a witty line, “Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain (There’s a police constable behind me, and you’re in front of me).”
Sharing the clip, Akshay remembered the experience of working with Asrani and said he felt fortunate to have witnessed the veteran actor’s final shot.
“My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you,” Akshay wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Asrani and Akshay have shared the screen in several films over the years, including ‘Hera Pheri’ (2000), ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ (2002), ‘Garam Masala’ (2005), ‘Deewane Huye Paagal’ (2005), ‘Bhagam Bhag’ (2006), ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ (2006), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), ‘Welcome’ (2007), ‘De Dana Dan’ (2009), ‘Khatta Meetha’ (2010) and ‘Bhooth Bangla,’ among others.
Asrani, who is best known for his comic roles and memorable performances, died at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. ‘Haiwaan’ will now feature his final screen appearance posthumously.
Directed by Priyadarshan, ‘Haiwaan’ also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on screen after more than a decade. The two actors were last seen together in Tashan (2008).
‘Haiwaan’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11. (ANI)
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