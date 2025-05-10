Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 In Trouble? Sajid Nadiadwala Faces Unexpected Setback Over Laal Pari Song Rights

Housefull 5 maker Sajid Nadiadwala is currently in a major fix after the teaser of the Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh-led was removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Music Studio over the song Laal Pari. Reports now indicate that Sajid Nadiadwala, in collaboration with T-Series, secured the song's rights from Dinesh Productions.

Why did Mofusion Music Studio file a copyright strike against the Housefull 5 teaser?

According to Pinkvilla, Mofusion Music Studio filed the copyright strike, asserting ownership of Laal Pari and accusing the producers of using the song without proper authorisation.

The report also revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala had to purchase the song's rights from three different music labels, spending several crores. The confusion reportedly arose because Honey Singh had promised the song’s rights to multiple labels.

Honey Singh had previously sold the song’s rights to Zee Music, which was uninformed.

A source close to Pinkvilla quoted, “Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, and Akshay Kumar were impressed by Yo Yo Honey Singh's creation. When they discovered that Dinesh Productions owned the rights, Sajid quickly purchased them for a substantial amount." "However, on the day the song was launched, Zee Music claimed ownership of the tune composed by Honey Singh. Although this dispute didn’t become public, Sajid Nadiadwala resolved it privately with a financial settlement,” the source stated.

The source further explained, “It was an oversight by the composer to sell the same song’s rights to multiple parties. However, the stakeholders came together to resolve the issue. Now, the latest copyright claim from Mofusion Music Studio has taken Sajid Nadiadwala by surprise, as he was unaware of this complication. It seems Yo Yo Honey Singh had also committed the song to Mofusion Music Studio, an unusual and unexpected situation.”

