Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 5 Teaser Removed From YouTube, And It Has A Diljit Dosanjh Connection

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh are making a comeback on the silver screen after 9 years with their laughter muggle sting. The fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise is set to release on June 6, 2025. To keep up with the excitement, Sajid Nadiadwala shared a promo on April 30, offering fans a sneak peek into the new world of the classic comedy-drama franchise. However, fans have pointed out now that the teaser is no longer available on YouTube, reportedly due to copyright issues.

Housefull 5 teaser removed from YouTube after copyright claim?

The official YouTube channel of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the Housefull 5 promo in late April, and it reached 10 million views in under 10 days. However, by May 9, the video was removed from YouTube, displaying an error message stating, "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios."

The reason behind the copyright claim by Mofusion Studios remains unclear, and neither party has released an official statement. Mofusion Studios, an India-based record label, produces songs by artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Jasmine Sandlas. As per Tribune India, Harsimranjit Singh aka Mofusion is the owner of the studio and got attention as a music producer for his song "Stranger," which has reached 19 million views.

The teaser remains available on Instagram, where cast members such as Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sonam Bajwa shared it on 30 April. The teaser introduces the world of Housefull 5, featuring its extensive cast, accompanied by the song Laal Pari by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur.

Housefull 5 to be bigger than expected

Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5 teaser introduces a massive cast and takes viewers on a global journey aboard a luxurious cruise. It promises endless laughter, surprising twists, and a comedy enriched with chart-topping songs.