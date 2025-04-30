Housefull 5 Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is A Laugh Riot With A Pinch Of 'Killer' Drama | Image: X

Housefull 5 teaser out: As the Housefull franchise completes 15 years today, the makers celebrated the day by dropping the much-awaited glimpse of Akshay Kumar 's OG comedy drama. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this killer madhouse features Abhishek Bachchan , Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar among many more stellar legends in the endless cast line.

Housefull 5 teaser began with a humongous cast intro, taking audiences on an international trip to a luxurious cruise. It promises non-stop laughter, unexpected twists, and a comedy filled with chart-topping songs.

A minute-long first glimpse shows the star-studded trail of Bollywood's finest, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

However, a mysterious ‘killer’ twist arrives in this instalment. A whole lot of suspense behind him is what makes sounds on social media now.

