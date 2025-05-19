Akshay Kumar Starrer OMG 3 In Works? Director Amit Rai Discusses 'Multiple' Ideas With Actor

Akshay Kumar is a synonym of several movie franchises, including OMG – Oh My God! It is one of the successful franchises highlighting the social and societal issues. As the OMG 2, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, turned out to be commercially successful, the makers decided to make the third instalment. According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Amit Rai recently flew to Kerala to meet Akshay, who was shooting the last leg of Bhooth Bangla. There, he brainstormed the ideas with the actor.

OMG 3 to go on floors in 2026?

A source told Pinkvilla that Amit Rai had "multiple ideas" for the third instalment, which he discussed with Akshay, and now he is waiting for the director to come up with a draft. They discussed "new routes" given the success of the franchise. "The intent is to continue with the most loved franchise, and take the third part on floors in 2026.”

The third instalment will follow the previous two releases - a social dramedy in the courtroom set up.

“Following the success of OMG and OMG 2, the stakes are high. It is a big responsibility, and hence, they are in no hurry to just rush through the process of OMG 3," a source told the portal. The source added that if scripts get finalised on time, then the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.



Opening up about the cast, the source shared that it would be decided after the script is finalised.

What is Akshay Kumar's next film?