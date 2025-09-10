Updated 10 September 2025 at 17:42 IST
Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Quit Tobacco At Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Launch After Previously Endorsing Pan Masala | Watch
Jolly LLB 3 team, including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, flew to Kanpur to launch the much-awaited trailer. During the event, Khiladi Kumar warned everyone to stay away from Tobacco(Gutka).
Jolly LLB 3 trailer unveiled today, September 10. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla flew to Kanpur to unveil the trailer. Akshay, who plays an advocate in the movie, donned a beige coloured kurta teamed with an off white pyjama and orange gamcha with his outfit.
During the event, a journalist asked him about his experience portraying a character from Kanpur and whether he noticed anything since the city is known for gutka. The Housefull 5 actor gave a witty reply, which has now gone viral.
Akshay Kumar responded, “Balki Gutka nhi khana chahiy” (Tobacco should not be consumed). When the interviewer interrupted him, Khiladi Kumar, known for his humour, said, “Interview mera hai ya tumhara, mai bol raha hu gutka nhi khana chahiy, that it.” (I am giving the interview or you? I just want to say, one should not eat gutka.)
The clip has gone viral as many point out that Akshay Kumar earlier appeared in pan masala advertisements for Vimal Elaichi. Although he apologised once, his remarks related to the topic kept the buzz alive.
Meanwhile, during the event, Arshad Warsi arrived in a black suit, while Saurabh Shukla, known for playing Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, also attended the trailer launch wearing a grey shirt with denim. The Jolly LLB 3 trailer launch took place just a day after Akshay Kumar's 58th birthday on September 9. The film will release in cinemas on September 19.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 17:42 IST