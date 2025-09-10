Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Quit Tobacco At Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Launch After Previously Endorsing Pan Masala | Watch

Jolly LLB 3 trailer unveiled today, September 10. Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla flew to Kanpur to unveil the trailer. Akshay, who plays an advocate in the movie, donned a beige coloured kurta teamed with an off white pyjama and orange gamcha with his outfit.

During the event, a journalist asked him about his experience portraying a character from Kanpur and whether he noticed anything since the city is known for gutka. The Housefull 5 actor gave a witty reply, which has now gone viral.

Akshay Kumar responded, “Balki Gutka nhi khana chahiy” (Tobacco should not be consumed). When the interviewer interrupted him, Khiladi Kumar, known for his humour, said, “Interview mera hai ya tumhara, mai bol raha hu gutka nhi khana chahiy, that it.” (I am giving the interview or you? I just want to say, one should not eat gutka.)

The clip has gone viral as many point out that Akshay Kumar earlier appeared in pan masala advertisements for Vimal Elaichi. Although he apologised once, his remarks related to the topic kept the buzz alive.