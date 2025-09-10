Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy 2 Years After Marriage, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple took to their Instagram account to confirm the news of the arrival of their ‘little man.’ The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy. Their fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.

The black and white photo features Varun Tej kissing Lavanya's forehead while she was carrying their baby boy. The couple captioned their post, “Our little man 🩵🩵🩵 10.09.2025.” Their baby's name has not been revealed yet.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi announced their pregnancy in May 2025. The couple shared the news through an adorable Instagram post, which featured a monochrome photo of their hands along with a baby shoe in the background. The caption along the post read, “Life’s most beautiful role yet -Coming soon." Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Samantha, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sneha Reddy, Laxmi Manchu and Pragya Jaiswal, among others, took to the comment section to share their heartiest wishes to the new parents.



Varun Tej is a part of the Mega family of Tollywood. The actor is related to industry bigwigs such as Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan, among others.

The couple began dating on the sets of Mister in 2016 and kept their relationship under wraps until their wedding neared. Their wedding was not less than a luxurious event which was attended by the family and close friends, including Niharika Konidela, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-Upasana, Allu Arjun-Sneha, Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan.