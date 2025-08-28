Akshay Oberoi Opens Up About Rift With Cousin Vivek Oberoi, Says 'Our Families Never Got Along'

Not many know that Akshay Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi are cousins. Known for his roles in films like Fighter, Love Hostel, Fitoor and Piku, among others, the actor is the nephew of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi and has recently spoken openly about his family equations.

File photo of Akshay Oberoi | Image: X

Akshay Oberoi on his equations with his cousin brother Vivek Oberoi

In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Akshay Oberoi opened up about his family bond and explained why he never used Vivek’s name to find work in the industry. Although they belong to the same film family, the Akshardham Operation Vajra Shakti actor clarified that they share ‘no real relationship.’

In the conversation, he said, “I think I’m saying this with a certain level of confidence because nobody knew we were related. Not even the casting people. Nobody knew. And I never used that to my benefit. I never said it because what would I get? It’s not like I could call and approach him either, you know. Unfortunately, I don’t say it with pride, I say it with sadness, that there was no real relationship. So, what would I call and ask him? I just went about my own way."

Akshay Oberoi on not taking any help from his cousin brother Vivek

When asked if Vivek’s unstable career ever affected his opportunities, Akshay admitted that he never felt limited. He explained that his journey was self-made and mostly unsupported. “I was very sure that no one was going to help me. I didn’t have a mentor, godfather, or guidance in this line. Now that I’m starting to reach somewhere, people are connecting the dots.”

He added, “Journalists ask me, directors I’ve worked with in the past say, ‘You never told me.’ And I’m like, what could I have told you? To share something, something has to exist, right? Our families never got along, and here I was. Maybe we were just unlucky as a family in that way. He and his father are both very good actors, and I’m honoured to be from that lineage. But it would have been fun if we could have done it together."